DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman who operated a church at her Dallas-area home must serve 99 years in prison for her role in the 2015 starvation death of a toddler allegedly to rid him of a “demon.”

The Dallas Morning News reports jurors Friday convicted 52-year-old Aracely (ar-uh-SEL’-ee) Meza of felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Investigators say Meza acted as a pastor in the unaffiliated church, she and the 2-year-old boy’s parents allegedly believed he had a “demon” inside him and that fasting would save him.

Prosecutors believe Benjamin Aparicio (ah-puh-REE’-see-oh) was denied food for more than three weeks before his March 2015 death.

The criminal investigation began when police received a tip that congregants held a failed resurrection ceremony before the parents took the body to their native Mexico.

