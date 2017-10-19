DALEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama city councilman has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.
Dale County District Judge Stan Garner’s office confirmed Thursday that 61-year-old Marvin Len Wise faces charges of rape second-degree, sodomy second-degree, two counts of sexual abuse second-degree and enticing a child for unlawful purposes.
WSFA-TV reports the Daleville City councilman was arrested Wednesday. He’s being held at the Dale County Jail on $60,000 bond. It was unclear if he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
WTVY-TV reports the victim, a girl, was under 16 when the alleged crimes occurred.
Officials say more charges and arrests are expected.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Wise was appointed to the council in 2015 then won election to a full term in 2016.