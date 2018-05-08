AGENCY VILLAGE, S.D. (AP) — A school on the Lake Traverse Reservation has called off classes due to an unspecified threat against the school.
The American News reports that officials with Tiospa Zina Tribal School in Agency Village notified Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate police about the threat Monday and canceled Tuesday classes.
The nature of the threat wasn’t detailed.
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com