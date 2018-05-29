MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A large agriculture cooperative created by a merger is moving forward after starting operations in the Dakotas this year.

The Daily Republic reports that Agtegra Cooperative purchased 85 million bushels of grain from February to April and has shipped more than 60 million bushels.

The newly formed Agtegra has been up and running for three months. The cooperative was created by the merging of former South Dakota Wheat Growers and North Central Farmers Elevator co-ops.

Mike Nickolas is the executive vice president for grain at Agtegra and the former CEO for North Central. He says the new company has benefited from a small increase in prices in February, and good corn and soybean exports in the Pacific Northwest.

Agtegra has 6,770 member-owners and about 20,000 equity holders in the company.

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com