BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A New York woman who suffered a serious arm injury while protesting the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota has filed a civil lawsuit against Morton County and several law enforcement officers.
Sophia Wilansky accuses an unnamed officer of launching an explosive that nearly severed her hand. She is seeking “millions of dollars” in damages.
The suit also accuses Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney, Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier and North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Tom Iverson of violating her constitutional rights and defamation, among other charges.
Wilansky suffered a left arm injury in the explosion and had several surgeries. Police maintain it was caused by a propane canister that protesters rigged to explode.
Randall Bakke, attorney for the defendants, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.