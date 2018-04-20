BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company that built the Dakota Access pipeline has donated $5 million to the University of Mary in Bismarck.

The Roman Catholic university announced the donation Friday from Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners.

ETP remains at the center of controversy over the pipeline that will transfer oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline has been the object of protests by the Standing Rock Sioux, whose reservation lies near the pipeline route, and the tribe’s allies, who fear a leak could contaminate their drinking water.

ETP says the pipeline is safe.