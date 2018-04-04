NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reopening enrollment to a federal program for dairy farmers to assess their insurance coverage, including those in Connecticut.

The Margin Protection Program for Dairy helps provide affordable insurance to small dairy farms, especially those suffering from declining milk prices.

Dairy farmers can reassess their safety net coverage and have their insurance payments adjusted according to a dairy margin, which is a difference in milk price and average feed cost.

Connecticut Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney led an effort to ask U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to begin re-enrollment to the program.

The new coverage will be retroactive from Jan 1.

Courtney says the program will help farmers evaluate their premiums and make the “new payment schedule work,” for their operations.

The enrollment period ends June 1.