CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged after his 2-year-old son shot himself in the chest and neck at a suburban Des Moines hotel.
Polk County District Court records say 29-year-old Jonathan Hauser, of Council Bluffs, is charged with felony child endangerment causing injury. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who can comment for him.
He’s due in court Sept. 4.
The shooting occurred Aug. 19 at the Sterling Inn in Clive. Officers say the toddler fired the .45-caliber handgun that his father had left on a bed. The bullet passed through the boy’s chest and neck.
Police Chief Michael Venema says the boy left the hospital Aug. 20.
Venema also said Monday that the boy’s mother was in the hotel room but won’t be charged.