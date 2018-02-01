WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Tennessee father who says a defective guardrail killed his 17-year-old daughter is trying to get President Donald Trump’s attention during the Super Bowl.
Steve Eimers bought a 30-second pre-game ad to run on a West Palm Beach affiliate, gambling that Trump will be at Mar-a-Lago. Game time ads cost about $5 million.
In his $1,000 PSA, Eimers says Trump alleged concerns about guardrail safety during a discussion of his $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal are valid.
When Hannah Eimers hit the guardrail end in 2016, it penetrated the driver’s side door and punctured all the way through, pushing her into the backseat. The family has filed a lawsuit against the guardrail company.
Her father told The Palm Beach Post he’s shooting for the moon, but is hoping to share his insight as the president ponders infrastructure changes.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com