EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Evansville man has accepted a plea deal after being charged with dropping his infant son, who died a few days later.
Brandon Hutchinson pleaded guilty Tuesday to child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a level three felony. The Evansville Courier & Press says he had been charged with fatal child neglect, a level one felony.
Hutchinson was accused of dropping 5-month-old Karter from about a foot above a bed last August. He denied knowing the boy was injured.
The 22-year-old Hutchinson is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail. He’ll return to court for his sentence on May 10.
___
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com