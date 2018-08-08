FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Michael Brown’s father and a few dozen other people gathered in Ferguson on the eve of the fourth anniversary of his son’s death and rebuilt a makeshift memorial.

The group laid roses in the street where the 18-year-old Brown’s body lay for hours on Aug. 9, 2014. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that they lit candles Wednesday and placed teddy bears around a nearby bronze plaque and dove installed in 2015 to replace past makeshift memorials.

Michael Brown Sr. says the site was “where everyone came together” and “bonded as family.”

His son was unarmed when white Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson shot him after the two had a confrontation. The killing led to months of protests. A St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Wilson, who later resigned.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com