COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A man living in a Coeur d’Alene home built for his daughter after she survived one of the region’s most horrific crimes has been ordered to move out.

A northern Idaho judge on Thursday ruled Steve Groene an unlawful tenant in the house owned by a charitable trust set up to benefit his daughter.

Shasta Groene is now 21 and has moved near Boise. The charity wants to sell the house to continue providing her with financial support.

But Steve Groene has continued to live in the home built with donations from community members.

Shasta Groene and her family were victimized by child molester and serial killer Joseph Duncan III in 2005. Two of her brothers, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend were killed, and Shasta was held captive by Duncan for several weeks.