WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The father of an infant found dead near a Northern California river has been sentenced to six years in state prison.
The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office says Frank Rees was sentenced Tuesday to four years for child endangerment, one year for involuntary manslaughter and one year for giving methamphetamine to his son’s mother.
He pleaded no contest last month under a plea deal.
Nineteen-day-old Justice Rees’s body was found in February 2015 after an all-night search of a swampy area of the Sacramento River.
His mother, Samantha Green, was found disoriented wandering nearby. Prosecutors said she was high on methamphetamine when she went into the slough with the child after she and Rees had a fight.
Green was convicted of second-degree murder last year and is in state prison.