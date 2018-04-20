VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office says 49-year-old Jamal Jackson was charged Friday with premeditated, first-degree murder.

Prosecutor Richard Simon says 35-year-old Anthony Mele and his wife were eating dinner with their daughter Wednesday night at Aloha Steakhouse in Ventura.

The girl was sitting in her father’s lap when Simon says Jackson walked up and stabbed Mele in the neck.

Jackson says patrons and an employee at the restaurant followed Jackson until he was arrested. Mele died at a hospital.

A GoFundMe page started by Mele’s family for funeral costs says their “hearts are severely broken.”