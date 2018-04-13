OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man helped deliver his new daughter along Interstate 80 in Omaha.

Brent Kool and his wife, Cassie, live in the Omaha suburb of Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn) and were headed to Methodist Women’s Hospital early Monday morning when her water broke as they entered the westbound interstate.

He pulled over and ran around to the passenger side to help his wife and baby as he was guided on the phone by a hospital delivery room nurse, Jessi Cote.

Brent Kool says Cote told him, “You got this,” and they did. Little Blakely Rose soon arrived. Her dad placed her atop her mom and carefully drove them to the hospital, where doctors and nurses waited.

Cassie Kool went home Tuesday and introduced Blakely to her brothers, ages 2, 9 and 11.