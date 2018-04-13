OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man helped deliver his new daughter along Interstate 80 in Omaha.
Brent Kool and his wife, Cassie, live in the Omaha suburb of Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn) and were headed to Methodist Women’s Hospital early Monday morning when her water broke as they entered the westbound interstate.
He pulled over and ran around to the passenger side to help his wife and baby as he was guided on the phone by a hospital delivery room nurse, Jessi Cote.
Brent Kool says Cote told him, “You got this,” and they did. Little Blakely Rose soon arrived. Her dad placed her atop her mom and carefully drove them to the hospital, where doctors and nurses waited.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
Cassie Kool went home Tuesday and introduced Blakely to her brothers, ages 2, 9 and 11.