SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man is under arrest after police say he choked his son with a football jersey during a sleepover.

Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman said Monday the man got angry when his sons were wrestling and the younger boy, age 10, couldn’t escape from his brother’s chokehold.

The Associated Press is not naming the man to avoid identifying the boy.

Lyman says the father grew angrier until he grabbed a nearby football jersey and wrapped it around the boy’s throat until he turned blue before releasing him on Friday.

Lyman says the child didn’t need medical treatment when officers investigated a report Sunday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse. The children are staying with family.

Lyman says police investigated a similar complaint in 2013, but there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges.