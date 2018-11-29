BEND, Ore. — The father of a 1-year-old boy who was left in the woods of Central Oregon has been apprehended in Bend.

KTVZ-TV reports 26-year-old Brandon Blouin was arrested Wednesday at a Bend motel by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies acting on an anonymous tip.

A nationwide warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court earlier this month.

Authorities say Blouin and the child’s mother took the boy last spring from his legal guardian in West Virginia.

Authorities say Blouin, who was living in an SUV, had left the child alone for at least six hours in the woods. He allegedly told authorities he’d set the child down but couldn’t find him.

A detective found the child cold but OK.

Blouin was indicted in May on charges that include abandonment of a child, custodial interference, child neglect and endangering the welfare of a minor.