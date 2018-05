CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A father and two sons have been convicted of selling cocaine in the Waterloo area.

Court records say 64-year-old Alston Campbell Sr., 34-year-old Alston Campbell Jr. and 43-year-old William Campbell were found guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. All three live in Waterloo.

Their sentencing hearings have not yet been scheduled.