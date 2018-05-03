DENVER (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s deputy will not face criminal charges after fatally shooting a man.

The Denver Post reports District Attorney Dave Young’s office released its decision letter on the death Tuesday, announcing the office would not file criminal charges against Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Berlinski.

The letter says the eventually deceased man, Bailey Turner, attacked a man at an apartment complex after “acting belligerently.” The man told his wife to call the police.

The letter states when Berlinski arrived, Turner looked at him and began to flex his muscles and walked toward Berlinski.

Berlinski tased Turner, striking him in the chest. It didn’t seem to affect Turner, who kept advancing before punching Berlinski in the head.

The letter says Berlinski fired multiple rounds at Turner who later died at a hospital.

The coroner’s office determined Turner had both LSD and methamphetamines in his system.

