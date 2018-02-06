ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A district attorney says state troopers were justified in shooting a man in northwestern Pennsylvania after he opened fire on them.
Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri on Monday released a statement in which he said he reviewed witness statements and 911 recordings in the Jan. 7 shooting in Erie.
Investigators say three state troopers returned fire after 71-year-old Anthony LaCastro Jr. fired shots from an assault rifle. LaCastro was shot in the abdomen and survived.
Police had responded to a report of a domestic incident involving gunfire.
LaCastro is charged with attempted homicide and is awaiting a preliminary court appearance in March.