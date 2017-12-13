HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor is seeking to remove a newly elected school board member because of her 16-year-old misdemeanor theft conviction.

PennLive.com reports that the Dauphin County district attorney filed a complaint last week challenging the eligibility of Harrisburg School Board member Carrie Fowler.

The state constitution bars anyone convicted of an “infamous” crime from holding public office. First District Attorney Fran Chardo says the state’s Supreme Court has defined that to include all theft convictions.

Fowler was convicted in 2001 of having a stolen license plate on her car.

Chardo asked Fowler last month to step down voluntarily. Fowler refused, saying it was a stretch to call her conviction “infamous.”

