POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in southeastern Pennsylvania shot and killed an armed and reportedly suicidal man.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office says Pottstown police were contacted just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a reportedly suicidal man. Officials were told that he had posted photos online of himself holding a gun to his head and saying he intended to harm himself.

The district attorney’s office says Pottstown police found the man in the parking lot, and an officer fired, hitting him. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead. A BB/pellet gun was recovered next to him.

Prosecutors are investigating the shooting. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that neighbors told police that the man had been despondent since the recent death of his father.