HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston area’s top prosecutor is asking the U.S. Attorney’s Office if it plans to review the death of a kidnapping victim who was fatally shot by an FBI agent during a rescue attempt.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in a letter on Tuesday pressed U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick on which agency should review the case to determine if it merits prosecution.
A spokeswoman for Patrick, who is based in Houston, declined to comment.
Houston police say 47-year-old Ulises Valladares was shot in January when he grabbed the FBI agent’s rifle as the agent tried to enter the home where Valladares was being held.
Police say the FBI agent didn’t know it was the victim who grabbed his rifle as the room was dark.
___
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com