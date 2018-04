LOS ANGELES (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been charged with murder after a fiery freeway crash that killed three people.

Prosecutors say Edgar Verduzco was also charged Friday with vehicle manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with the Sept. 26 crash.

Verduzco appeared in court Friday but didn’t enter a plea. The name of his attorney wasn’t immediately known.

Police said Verduzco was speeding on Interstate 605 when he crashed into the back of two cars.

One of the cars burst into flames, killing the driver and two passengers. Two people in the third car were injured.

Los Angeles police say Verduzco has been placed on leave.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.