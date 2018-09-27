PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A prosecutor says an Oregon woman who went missing last month while headed home from a wedding died instantly when she jumped from her mother’s moving car and hit her head on a guard rail.

Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry says 27-year-old Meighan Cordie’s body rolled down an embankment.

She wasn’t found for four days despite an intensive search.

Cordie and her mother were arguing because the mother was intoxicated and wanted to stay at the wedding party, but Cordie wanted to take her 3½-year-old daughter home.

At some point, Cordie called her boyfriend for a ride and then exited the moving car.

Berry says Cordie’s mother was driving but she is not being charged in the death.

He says she has been cited for driving under the influence.