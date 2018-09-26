WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man who fired shots at his ex-wife and then killed his parents at a Pennsylvania retirement center before taking his own life “had a grudge against the world.”

Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan released new details Wednesday about last week’s shootings and manhunt for 59-year-old Bruce Rogal.

Hogan said Rogal fired shots at his ex-wife but missed, and then killed 89-year-old William and 87-year-old Nancy Rogal at their East Goshen retirement center. Rogal’s son had called to warn them but the phone went dead as he was talking to his grandmother.

Hogan said Rogal was spotted driving back toward his ex-wife’s home, apparently intending to kill her, when his car crashed into the house and he ended up shooting himself.