HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 78-year-old man apparently shot and killed an elderly woman before killing himself in Massachusetts.

The Hamden district attorney’s office says Holyoke officers responded to a residence around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday and found a woman in a hallway on the third floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness reported that a man had left the scene. Police found him on the fifth floor with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was taken to a Springfield hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 11:30 a.m.

Authorities are calling the deaths a murder-suicide. No names have been released. An investigation is underway.