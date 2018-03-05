ABINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say they are investigating a shooting by police officers who killed a suspect while investigating a stabbing during a reported domestic dispute near Philadelphia.
The Montgomery County district attorney’s office said officers were called to the Abington Township residence Sunday afternoon and found a male suspect in the basement of the home.
Prosecutors said one of the officers fired, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors said a semi-automatic pistol was recovered near the suspect.
The names of the officer and the deceased suspect weren’t immediately released.
