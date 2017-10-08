HOLBROOK, Mass. (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate after a utility truck hit and killed a 4-year-old girl who had run into the street outside her Massachusetts home.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office on Sunday identified the victim as Savannah Curran.

Authorities say the girl was hit by the Comcast truck around 1 p.m. Saturday in Holbrook, about 20 miles south of Boston. She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she died.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with police. A Comcast spokesman told The Boston Globe the company is “fully cooperating with authorities.”