BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The man just elected to be Centre County’s next district attorney wants state prosecutors to take over the case of former Penn State fraternity members accused of crimes related to the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing.
Bernie Cantorna announced Tuesday he has a conflict of interest and will ask the attorney general’s office to assume prosecution of the case surrounding now-closed Beta Theta Pi.
Twenty-six people currently face charges that range from involuntary manslaughter to liquor-law violations.
Prosecutors say 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, consumed dangerous amounts of alcohol and fell several times during the night of a bid acceptance party at the fraternity house in February.
A spokesman for Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the agency will review Cantorna’s request.