PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor has cleared a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy in a fatal shooting in Pardeeville in August.

District Attorney Jane Kohlwey says Deputy Jordan Haueter had little choice but to fire the shot that killed 62-year-old Thomas Selje.

Haueter was the first officer on the scene of a domestic disturbance. Selje’s wife reported her husband was threatening her with a revolver on the night of Aug. 21.

Selje went outside to the driveway in front of the couple’s house. Haueter arrived at the home and told dispatch that Selje had shot at him.

Haueter fired three times at Selje, missing each time, before hitting him with a fourth shot.

Haueter had been on paid leave since the shooting, but the Portage Daily Register reports he returned to duty Monday.

