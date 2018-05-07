AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The body recovered from a western Massachusetts pond late last week has been identified as an East Bridgewater man.
The Northwestern district attorney’s office announced Monday that the body recovered from Puffer’s Pond in Amherst on Friday was 21-year-old Jacob Johnson.
The state police dive team pulled Johnson’s body from the pond just before 6 p.m. Friday. The pond is a popular swimming spot.
Emergency responders were called to Puffer’s at about 1:40 p.m. Friday after bystanders say they lost sight of a swimmer in the middle of the pond.
Foul play is not suspected in the death.