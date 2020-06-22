WASHINGTON – Washington D.C. police and protesters engaged in a skirmish Monday afternoon as city officials attempted to clear out a series of tents erected on a street near the White House as part of a protest of the killing of George Floyd.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said District officials had become concerned with the tents going up on H Street Northwest near Black Lives Matter Plaza. On Monday afternoon, police, along with other city agencies, moved in to remove the tents.

“They were creating a potential safety hazard,” Newsham said.

During the operation, Newsham said some demonstrators resisted, and two officers were assaulted. He said police arrested two people, and used pepper spray to move back the crowd.

“We can’t have people setting up tents on public streets,” Newsham said.

The moments of tension followed a couple weeks of mostly peaceful protests, which had recently taken on a carnival-like atmosphere.

D.C. Police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz said police initially responded to the scene around 2:25 p.m. She said some of the officers involved had suffered injuries, but the extent of those injuries was unknown.

D.C. police officers had closed H Street Northwest Monday afternoon near Lafayette Square and Black Lives Matter Plaza. A few protesters shouted at officers who lined both side of H Street on bikes.

Confused tourists hemmed in on the White House side snapped photos while a couple of protesters stood in a concrete barrier yelling.

Jim Hensel, a tourist from Chicago, said he watched police talking to people for over an hour, telling them they needed to get their tents out of the street. Hensel said when police began pushing people back things got more tense, with one protester soaking an officer with a fire extinguisher. Hensel got out of the way quickly.

Video shot at the scene showed bike patrol officers pushing their bikes in a line down a street, telling protesters to move back. Another video showed yellow police tape surrounding part of the scene and multiple trash trucks in the area.