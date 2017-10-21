PRAGUE (AP) — Czech citizens are voting for a second day in a parliamentary election that could install another euroskeptic government in Central Europe.
Two days of balloting that started Friday are being held to fill 200 seats in the Czech Republic’s lower house of Parliament.
Voting wraps up on Saturday afternoon and results are expected late in the day.
The centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis was the front-runner heading into the election. Polls show he is likely to become the next prime minister despite allegations of fraud linked to EU subsidies.
Babis has been critical of the European Union; he opposes the EU’s quota system on redistributing refugees and setting a date for adopting the euro.
Eight parties and groupings are in line to win seats.