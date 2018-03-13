PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s top court says that the country’s justice minister cannot rule in the extradition case of an alleged Russian hacker until it deals with his complaint against the court approval of the extradition.

In a decision that was made available Tuesday, the Constitutional Court says it will rule on the complaint filed by Yevgeniy Nikulin soon after it receives all necessary documents.

Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October 2016. He faces charges of hacking computers at American companies in 2012 and the U.S. wanted him extradited to face a trial there.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009.

Czech courts ruled that both extradition requests meet the necessary legal conditions, leaving the final decision to the justice minister.