PRAGUE (AP) — Heavy snow in the Czech Republic has caused dozens of car crashes and closed down the country’s major highway.
The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute warned the snowfall was expected to hit six of the country’s 14 regions, mostly in eastern Czech Republic.
The D1 highway, a key route that links the capital Prague with the country’s east, was blocked at several places after multiple crashes, including trucks.
At least two people have been injured.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Alaska Airlines to begin flights to 8 West Coast cities from Everett's Paine Field this fall
- Analysis | 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' hirings of Brian Schottenheimer, Ken Norton Jr., and Mike Solari
- Seahawks bringing back Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator
- Washington state will require court order to release driver’s license info to immigration authorities
Regional traffic control officials say some 100 car crashes were reported Tuesday in one southeastern region, where the country’s second-largest city, Brno, is located.