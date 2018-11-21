PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government is likely to survive a forthcoming parliamentary no-confidence vote after a junior party decided not to vote against it.
The chairman of the Social Democrats, Jan Hamacek, said Wednesday his party’s lawmakers will abstain from Friday’s vote. The government has also secured support from the Communist Party, meaning the opposition doesn’t have enough votes to oust the Cabinet.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis faces charges that he misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr.
The Czech leader has been under increased pressure this week after his son told reporters he was deliberately kept in Crimea to avoid being questioned in the case.
Babis denies that, saying his son is mentally ill and was there voluntarily.