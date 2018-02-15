Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Cyril Ramaphosa is elected as South Africa’s new president by ruling party legislators Originally published February 15, 2018 at 4:35 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Cyril Ramaphosa is elected as South Africa’s new president by ruling party legislators. The Associated Press Next StoryTrump suggests Fla. shooting suspect was “mentally disturbed Previous StoryTrio of wrongfully convicted Kansans seek compensation