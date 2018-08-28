NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Several thousand primary, middle and high school teachers have marched to the Cyprus’ presidential palace to protest measures the government says aim at reducing costs that are some of the highest in the European Union.

Teachers’ union leaders say the measures undermine the quality of public education. They’re also angry at what they say is the education minister’s imposition of those measures — including longer working hours for some senior-level teachers — without sitting down and consulting with them beforehand.

Schools will open next month as scheduled, but teachers will vote on proposed strike action, including abstaining from extracurricular activities.

A bid by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to mediate an end to the dispute last week failed.