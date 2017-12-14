LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — The defense ministers of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece have agreed to step up cooperation in combating drug, weapons and people trafficking in the east Mediterranean and to share information on countering the threat of terrorism.

Cypriot Defense Minister Christoforos Fokaides and his Egyptian and Greek counterparts Sedki Sobhi and Panos Kammenos say that they’re also setting up a coordinating body to oversee joint special forces exercises on ensuring the security of sea lanes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They told reporters after their first three-way meeting Thursday that the exercises will sharpen coordination on search and rescue operations and protecting offshore oil and gas drilling.

Sobhi said no one country can meet the many challenges posed in a volatile region, and stability in the area “demands cooperation” between the three countries.