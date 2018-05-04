ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — “Sex and the City” star and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has released tax returns showing she and her wife had an income of $1.9 million last year and gave about $53,000 to charity.

Nixon’s campaign allowed reporters to review Nixon’s tax documents on Friday. Releasing tax returns is common for candidates for governor. Nixon’s Democratic primary opponent, two-term incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, released his tax returns last month.

Nixon’s forms show her family derived most of its income from investments and royalties. Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni, who left her job in New York City government this year.

The couple contributed about $53,000 to a variety of environmental, education, arts and children’s charities as well as homeless shelters and a public library.