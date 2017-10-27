KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A group of cyclists, including former Tennessee women’s basketball player Michelle Brooke-Marciniak, have completed a 1,098-mile journey to promote the Pat Summitt Foundation and its fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
The “Pedal for Pat” excursion began Oct. 17 in Knoxville, Tennessee , and finished Friday in Key Largo, Florida.
Brooke-Marciniak, a member of Tennessee’s 1996 national championship team, called it a “life-changing, special journey.”
Their trek lasted 1,098 miles to match the win total Summitt accumulated as the Tennessee women’s basketball coach. The project was co-chaired by Brooke-Marciniak and Knoxville resident Josh Crisp, who want to make this an annual event.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
Pat Summitt Foundation director Patrick Wade says the event has raised about $100,000 and donations are still being accepted .
Summitt died in June 2016 , five years after announcing she had early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type.