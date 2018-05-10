WASHINGTON (AP) — CVS stores will stop selling SmarTrip cards, discontinuing a program that allows Washington-area commuters to reload their fare card.

The Washington Post reports the drugstore giant said in a letter that it’s terminating the agreement it has had with the transit agency since December 2008, effective June 1.

The transit agency says it tried to salvage the relationship and address “administrative issues” through multiple steps including replacing outdated SmarTrip machines available to CVS associates.

Metro officials say CVS’ service is indispensable for transit-dependent customers who have no bank accounts or credit cards, and therefore, cannot purchase Metro fares online.

Metro is asking CVS to at least maintain the top 20 stores where SmarTrip sales are the highest. The transit cards are still available at Giant Food stores and other locations.

