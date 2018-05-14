WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has agreed to save a partnership and continue sales of SmartTrip cards in the Washington region’s 200 CVS stores after previously saying it would stop selling the cards due to challenges with Metro.
Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans tells The Washington Post he met with CVS executives Monday to settle the differences and reached an agreement. CVS also confirmed plans to continue offering the fare card services.
Metro has committed to improving its response time to fix faulty equipment and work with the retailer to make Metro equipment compatible with the CVS system.
Metro has also agreed to replace all the machines available to CVS associates for use of reloading cards and will provide SmarTrip cards with no value to reduce the risk of losses caused by thefts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com