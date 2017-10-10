CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Customs officers have seized more than $12 million in counterfeit water bottles at the Port of Charleston.
Local media outlets reported the federal agency said it had seized shipments of nearly 346,000 stainless steel water bottles found on five shipments from China this summer.
Customs officials did not release the name of the importer. But they said the bottles mimicked a popular design trademarked by S’Well Bottle Company.
The merchandise was headed for a California-based drinkware distributor.
The real manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the goods seized was calculated at more than $12.3 million.