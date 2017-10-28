LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces police say three customers followed a man from a Taco Bell restaurant which had been robbed and were able to tell officers the location of an apartment that the man entered after knocking on the door.

Police say the man who ran from the restaurant was tailed by one customer on a bicycle and that two other customers in a vehicle at the drive-thru window saw the bicycle chase and also followed the man.

Police say officers arrived at the apartment and arrested 41-year-old Gustavo Cedeno on suspicion of robbery Monday night.

He remained jailed Friday. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.