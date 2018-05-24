COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A customer has sued an electric cooperative in South Carolina after it was reported the utility’s board paid itself more than $50,000 by holding 50 meetings a year.

The State newspaper reported a customer of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative sued a day after it was reported the company’s board in 2016 gave itself the highest pay of any of the 20 co-ops in South Carolina.

The lawsuit by 66-year-old Roy Smith of Hopkins asks a federal judge to block the co-op board members from paying themselves “enormous and undeserved profits.”

Records reviewed by the newspaper said many of the 50 meetings lasted less than an hour. But the meetings entitled board members to $450 per day for expenses.

Cooperative CEO Chad Lowder said he’s not surprised by the lawsuit.

