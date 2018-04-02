NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a custodian at a Massachusetts high school has been arrested after what were described as “unusual structural modifications” were found in a girls’ bathroom.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper says 22-year-old Michael Kremensky was arrested late last week on four counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person. Kremensky, who has worked at Northampton High School since August, was previously placed on leave.
Kasper says several holes were found in the ceiling of a girls’ bathroom. Police inspected all other bathrooms, locker rooms and changing areas in the school and did not find anything suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.
It could not immediately be determined if Kremensky has a lawyer.