NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a proposal to open supervised injection sites for illegal drug users in an effort to combat fatal overdoses will be closely reviewed.

Cuomo said Friday that the goal of fighting opioid overdoses is “laudable.” But he said the plan to open injection sites raises legal questions.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his support on Thursday for a one-year pilot program to operate four injection sites in the city.

The plan would require the approval of the state Department of Health. Cuomo said the department will review it.

De Blasio, a Democrat, said on his radio call-in show Friday that the proposal “will save lives.”

Cuomo, also a Democrat, said opioid abuse “is spreading like fire through dry grass.”