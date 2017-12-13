ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said a female journalist did “a disservice to women” for asking what his administration was doing to confront sexual harassment in state government.

Public radio reporter Karen DeWitt asked the Democratic governor about the state’s response to harassment following an event Wednesday.

Cuomo declined to answer the question directly, instead asking reporters what they were doing to address harassment in their organizations.

He told DeWitt that asking about harassment in state government does a “disservice to women” by minimizing the issue. He notes it that the problem goes far beyond government and affects women in all industries and areas of society.

Cuomo did say he would put forward proposals to address sexual harassment in his state of the state address next month.